Karachi: Waqar Zaka, a Pakistani television host and assistant vice president of ARY Musik has been attacked by a group of unknown men. The group which attacked Waqar Zaka appeared to have recorded a video of him being tortured. Although it’s still unclear what caused those men to attack Waqar …Read More »
Philippine Army Website Hacked & Defaced
Philippine: The official Army website of the Philippine’s had been hacked earlier on 30th January 2016 by a hacktivist claiming to be code-named “Shin0bi H4x0r”. The hacker managed to gain access to the Philippine Army website and defaced it’s index page replacing it with a “Hacked by Shin0bi H4x0r” message. …Read More »
PHPMailer < 5.2.20 Patch gets Bypassed By LegalHackers
An ethical hackers group named to be “LegalHackers” has managed to bypass PHPMailer 5.2.20 Patch that had been released by PHPMailer yesterday due to a security flaw in its previous versions. However, just the patch was released, the patch itself had been exploited again by LegalHackers. PHPMailer continues to be …Read More »
Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Images Leaked, Note 2 Showing Curved Screen
Xiaomi being one of the biggest smartphone manufacturer companies manages to gain more market share by the provision of powerful and affordable smartphones to its consumers. It is also reported that Xiaomi working the Mi Note 2, an upcoming smartphone, the leaked images of which have recently surfaced online. These …Read More »
Human Head Transplant – a Crazy Gamble
Organ transplants are very commonplace today, but did you know it wasn’t too long ago that the medical community wanted to give up on the procedure because of its high failure rate? Over time, physicians became more skilled at the intricate surgery and patients began to reap the benefits by …Read More »
Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 devices over explosive batteries
Samsung, a Multinational conglomerate company based in South Korea, is recalling its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on Friday after discovering that batteries of some of the flagship devices caught fire or exploded. A person familiar with the issue told Reuters about it, however, he declined to be identified as the …Read More »
List of Samsung and HTC Phones to Receive Android 7.0 Update now posted by T-Mobile
The stable version of the operating system is released by Google, but the question is still taking rounds in people’s minds that whether they will be able to receive the update on their phones despite their devices being locked by the carrier’s network. So a list of all Samsung and …Read More »
Review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7
A recently made review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 shows it as the only well-built phone currently available in the market despite solidity of a phone HTC 10 and OnePlus 3, it was only the Note 7 that stood strong. According to Android Police report, a balanced list is …Read More »
Future iPhones may help to capture thieves, but how can it be possible?
Yes, it is possible because a new patent has granted to Apple with which future iPhones will help in catching thieves through TouchID. The description of the patent is known as “Biometric Capture for Unauthorized User Identification.” The scenarios for the using the patent in its application has been described …Read More »
BlackBerry, raising $605 million from Fairfax!
It is recently unveiled that BlackBerry would raise about $605 million by selling convertible debentures to shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and other investors. On Friday, it was rolled out that the company will also review $1.25 billion worth of outstanding debentures on September 2 along with a coupon of …Read More »