Waqar Zaka attacked by a group of men in Karachi

6 days ago Entertainment, News 0

Karachi: Waqar Zaka, a Pakistani television host and assistant vice president of ARY Musik has been attacked by a group of unknown men. The group which attacked Waqar Zaka appeared to have recorded a video of him being tortured. Although it’s still unclear what caused those men to attack Waqar …

Philippine Army Website Hacked & Defaced

January 3, 2017 Technology 0

Philippine: The official Army website of the Philippine’s had been hacked earlier on 30th January 2016 by a hacktivist claiming to be code-named “Shin0bi H4x0r”. The hacker managed to gain access to the Philippine Army website and defaced it’s index page replacing it with a “Hacked by Shin0bi H4x0r” message. …

PHPMailer < 5.2.20 Patch gets Bypassed By LegalHackers

December 28, 2016 Technology 0

An ethical hackers group named to be “LegalHackers” has managed to bypass PHPMailer 5.2.20 Patch that had been released by PHPMailer yesterday due to a security flaw in its previous versions. However, just the patch was released, the patch itself had been exploited again by LegalHackers. PHPMailer continues to be …

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Images Leaked, Note 2 Showing Curved Screen

September 28, 2016 Technology 0

Xiaomi being one of the biggest smartphone manufacturer companies manages to gain more market share by the provision of powerful and affordable smartphones to its consumers. It is also reported that Xiaomi working the Mi Note 2, an upcoming smartphone, the leaked images of which have recently surfaced online. These …

Human Head Transplant – a Crazy Gamble

September 21, 2016 Health 0

Organ transplants are very commonplace today, but did you know it wasn’t too long ago that the medical community wanted to give up on the procedure because of its high failure rate? Over time, physicians became more skilled at the intricate surgery and patients began to reap the benefits by …

Review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7

August 30, 2016 Technology 0

A recently made review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 shows it as the only well-built phone currently available in the market despite solidity of a phone HTC 10 and OnePlus 3, it was only the Note 7 that stood strong. According to Android Police report, a balanced list is …

BlackBerry, raising $605 million from Fairfax!

August 27, 2016 Technology 0

It is recently unveiled that BlackBerry would raise about $605 million by selling convertible debentures to shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and other investors. On Friday, it was rolled out that the company will also review $1.25 billion worth of outstanding debentures on September 2 along with a coupon of …

