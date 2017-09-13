Most wanted iPhone X Cover and Cases

September 13, 2017 Technology 0

Best iPhone X Cases and Covers To Buy

Following the release of iPhone X by Apple Inc, a range of the accessories has been introduced into the market. Some of these classic accessories are the various types of iPhone X cases, which come with a variety of features. The following are some options you have if you want …

Read More »

What Should I Know About California Injury Law?

August 8, 2017 Politics 0

California Injury Law

Over 3,000 traffic accident fatalities occurred in California in 2015, with the counties in and around Los Angeles accounting for many of them, and the number of serious injuries reaches into the tens of thousands. Add in workplace injuries, slip and fall accidents, medical malpractice, and injuries caused by defective/dangerous …

Read More »

Movavi Screen Capture Review

June 17, 2017 Technology 0

Movavi Screen Capture Review

Screen recorders nowadays come in a variety of shapes and sizes. In their most basic form they will let you record your screen, but some have a variety of other features that can provide you with greater control over the recording parameters or additional tools to help capture or even …

Read More »

Apple Fans Want A 2017 Version Of The MacBook Air

April 30, 2017 Technology 0

A Picture of the Latest MacBook Air 2017

Apple’s deluge of new gadgets never fails to spike tech junkies’ excitement, from the flagship iPhone and iPad devices to the potential revival of the MacBook Air. The latter’s 11-inch model was retired in 2016, and yet fans continue to wonder if a newer version is in the works. Is …

Read More »

Nokia 6 Release Date Finally Gets Confirmed

April 29, 2017 Technology 0

Image of the new Nokia 6 smartphone

The up and coming android phone being released by Nokia 6 is set to hit the markets by 30th June in the UK. According to an article by Tapscape, it is stated that the Nokia 6 is the most expensive amongst all the releases to come from Nokia. The Nokia …

Read More »

How To Keep Your Brand Versatile In The Digital World

April 12, 2017 Technology 0

Brand Versatile

Medicare Fraud Defense Lawyers revealed that the occurrence of digital errors in the government’s Medicare system is the primary reason why billing errors take place, and this results in lawsuits that are unnecessary. This is why many companies invest in technology updates to avoid such errors and to keep their …

Read More »

5 Ways Internet of Things Transforms Your Home

March 25, 2017 Technology 0

5 Ways Internet of Things Transforms Your Home

In case you are still in doubt, you are living in what is called the “golden age of technology.” For the past few years, the world has come from working with bulky corded phones to pocket-sized computers, and they are capable of carrying out dozens of communication functions simultaneously. If …

Read More »

Determining the Costs of Owning an Airplane

March 22, 2017 Technology 0

Determining the Costs of Owning an Airplane

When someone first considers the idea of airplane ownership, the first thing to immediately spring to mind is the indirect and direct costs involved in the buying process. In all honesty, there are many different cost factors involved in airplane ownership. The obvious one is the actual purchase price. But …

Read More »

Release of new iPhone could drop the iPhone 6 Price

February 19, 2017 Technology 0

Release of new iPhone will drop the iPhone 6 Price

As the newest iPhone is set to be released in September, iPhone 6 prices will be directly affected, making them become more affordable for customers to buy. It is rumored that the latest iPhone 7S and iPhone 8 will be announced in around September. Going by the previous announcements made …

Read More »
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved