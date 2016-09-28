Xiaomi being one of the biggest smartphone manufacturer companies manages to gain more market share by the provision of powerful and affordable smartphones to its consumers. It is also reported that Xiaomi working the Mi Note 2, an upcoming smartphone, the leaked images of which have recently surfaced online.

These images are leaked at Gizmochina, which reveals that the device will feature an OLED dual curved display, quite similar to the Galaxy Note 7. However, those blurry pictures don’t show the smartphone as the Mi Note 2 in fact, or another similar device with MIUI theme installed.

The device could also feature a 5.5-inch display, the availability of which will be in two variants, the first one with 1080p resolution and the second one with 2k display resolution.

Now summarizing the feature for you;

A 5.5-inch display in two variants, 1080p resolution and2k display resolution.

The device is expected to come with an all metal body.

Dual cameras at the back.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 could power the smartphone.

The device could come with actual RAM capacity of 6GB with 128GB of internal memory.

What Samsung intends to do?

Due to the above mention specifications, Samsung may have wanted to release a Galaxy Note 7 variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in China, but local manufacturers take the lead by offering affordable devices with the latest specs. But Samsung decided something unexpected of the 6GB of RAM variant and as its sales in China won’t be affected because over 1 million registrations were reported in just two hours after pre-orders started online.

RELEASE DATE, Not Confirmed?

The announcement of the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 was rumored to be in August, but you can see that the month is almost over and no new smartphone is yet there! One could think that Xiaomi might unveil it in the next month or maybe later this year. In a nutshell, currently, there’s no information regarding the release date. So just wait until something will come out of the update treasure.