A new report said that Apple is on its way to introduce iPhone 7 & 7 Plus on September 6, while the actual release date is confirmed as 16th or third Friday of the month. Yet the heavy demands after the launch will rarely be met by the initial shipments of next iPhone.

Similarly, for the last four months, Apple has traditionally registered record sales for the new iPhone models. But as per a Nikkei report, the tech giant seems to be much careful about 2016, due to which it reduced receiving new orders. It’s also reported that a major supplier confirmed the U.S. company’s placement of orders will be very conservative this year.

Consequently, early buyers will likely to face supply shortage. It was also pointed by the same report that despite the small numbers of new iPhones shipment suppliers have to combat the production issues such as the unknown reasons for low output of components to be used for the device.

According to Nikkei report, “If Apple sticks to its launch schedule from last year, there may not be enough supply at the beginning, as some suppliers are still trying to fix low yield rates of their components”.

The reported also added that the likelihood of low volume shipments is quite obvious in the next iPhone launch to come.

According to analysts’ angle, Apple could have been instigated by shrinking revenues delivered by the tech titan’s iPhone business, due to which it is blamed for the decision to adjust downward the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus production numbers.

However, sales numbers of Apple’s iPhone declined in the last two quarters this year and the similar trend will continue until the end of September.

Similarly, production of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is expected to be lowered for the push of 2016 iPhone or the availability of only 74 million units will be made, up to the close of 2016. But, when it comes to contrast, the tech giant flooded the market with 84 million units of the duo of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus that were almost insufficient, Nikkei said.

Apple remains firm on the next iPhone prospect that the device will double up on the storage configurations with fresh color options to be added to the menu. In addition, it is reported that buyers will have the range of iPhone that will be served in Deep Blue and Space Black flavours, on top of the familiar Champagne Gold, Rose Gold and Silver White with editions of 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB, while the inside power will be combo of A10 processing chip and iOS 10.

According to Forbes, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus release date will probably happen in the third week of September following the pre-orders that will start on the 9th, pricing at $649 for the regular-size unlock version and $749 for the supersized build.