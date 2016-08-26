The readiness of Apple to enter the social media wars by building a Snapchat-like app are being rolled around as interesting news. Apple is building a video sharing and editing app as it’s already testing new related features for the iPhone and iPad.

After a notable slowdown in its hardware products, the company is now focusing on the software services for searching newer ways to generate revenue. Apple has faced the music in the past to create a buzz. However, with the growth of social services, Apple also wants to provide relevant services to youngsters though they are mostly obsessed with Facebook, Twitter and the like.

Apple is also trying to integrate social networking features within its mobile products, which will put Apple in a competition like with Facebook ad Snapchat.

According to the people who are familiar with the matter, reported that multiple related features have been developed and tested by Apple, including a spruced up version of its proactive assistance feature that recommends POIs, contacts, apps and so on. It looks like a push to sharing and connectivity. Another feature being tested for users is that they can see every communication whether – email, chat, and so on, in a single panel. Nevertheless, prior to anything, the internal team is evaluating the privacy implications.

Similarly, users will be able to record videos, apply filters and share it with others via social channels after Apple started a new video sharing app like Snapchat. Basically, it is looking at bringing some cool and simple video editing tools, just like Snapchat and Instagram. But the fact can’t be ignored that in April, Snapchat had said to have hit 10 billion daily video views.

The figure was achieved with a user base of about 100 million users. So, something similar is desired by everyone.