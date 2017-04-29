Nokia 6 Release Date Finally Gets Confirmed

The up and coming android phone being released by Nokia 6 is set to hit the markets by 30th June in the UK. According to an article by Tapscape, it is stated that the Nokia 6 is the most expensive amongst all the releases to come from Nokia.

The Nokia 6 release date and prices has been a talking point for the past few months amongst the online community However it has just been confirmed that the smartphone will be launching, along with the other 4 models Nokia will be releasing, on 30th of June, with the Nokia 6 coming at a price of almost $300.

For those looking to buy the Nokia 6, the device comes with some up-to-date, but mediocre features, including a 5.5 inch Full HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a Snapdragon 430 processor. The Nokia 6 has also implemented a 13 MP back facing camera with an 8 MP back camera with an aperture of f/2.2 that will be perfect for dim lit situations, such as at parties.

The Nokia 6 will eventually get to other countries but as of now, only the UK release date has been confirmed.