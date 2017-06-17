Movavi Screen Capture Review

Screen recorders nowadays come in a variety of shapes and sizes. In their most basic form they will let you record your screen, but some have a variety of other features that can provide you with greater control over the recording parameters or additional tools to help capture or even edit videos.

If you’re looking for a lightweight and easy to use software to record your screen however, Movavi Screen Capture should be the perfect fit. While it may be easy to use, it will let you fully customize the recording parameters as and how you see fit so you are able to record precisely the video footage that you need from your screen.

With Movavi Screen Capture you can define the area of your screen that you wish to record by drawing a frame using the mouse cursor, selecting a specific window to record, or using one of the preset sizes. Similarly you can select the audio source that you would like to capture and control its volume levels, including the system audio or audio from an external input device such as a microphone, MIDI device, and so on.

Aside from that Movavi Screen Capture will let you adjust the frame rate, and you can scale it up to 60 frames per second for the highest quality – or lower than that to conserve space. Last but not least there are even features that will give you the means to record any keyboard and mouse actions – by displaying keypresses on-screen, highlighting the mouse cursor, or setting up a more audible ‘click’ sound.

That should cover all the bases that you might require when you want to record a video from your screen. However that is far from all that Movavi Screen Capture has to offer. It contains several other features – most of which are aimed at making it easier and more convenient to record videos, such as the ability to schedule recordings, set a timer, or control the recording process via hotkeys.

Once the recording is done, Movavi Screen Capture will even let you cut it into segments so that you can remove any unwanted parts before selecting a format and saving it. If you prefer you could lean on its built-in presets that will help you to automatically optimize your video for various devices and platforms.

Simply put as much as Movavi Screen Capture may be simple and lightweight in nature, it is certainly thorough when it comes to its features. Considering the fact that it is so easy to use, it is a great and extremely versatile software to have up your sleeve if and when you wish to record any sort of video from your screen.