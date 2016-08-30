The stable version of the operating system is released by Google, but the question is still taking rounds in people’s minds that whether they will be able to receive the update on their phones despite their devices being locked by the carrier’s network. So a list of all Samsung and HTC devices that will have the ability to receive updates to Android 7.0 Nougat has been posted by T-Mobile, which could help the customers.

The posted list included only those Samsung and HTC devices that are capable of receiving updates to Android 7.0 Nougat. Only two HTC devices are enlisted the flagship HTC 10 and HTC One M9.

In addition, according to T-Mobile, the Android 7.0 Nougat updates offer will be made to a bunch of Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

But this is very unfortunate that the arrival of this update to these devices didn’t mention by T-Mobile that which one will receive it first.

Nevertheless, the stages of the update process will be gradual and the smartphones are included in the first stage, which is known as the manufacturer development, both T-Mobile, and HTC or Samsung have put in place an agreement for supporting the new software update. The second stage involves testing; however, the rolling out of the update will be in the third stage.

Furthermore, Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat, in fact, includes several features that would lead to the excitement of many about the latest version of the Android OS. Apart from Direct Reply, additional emojis, split screen apps, app switching, better notifications, reduced battery life and enhanced quick settings.

Though Google’s next version Android 7.1 Nougat is expected to come with all the exciting features but the first stable version has just brought the enhancements with it. Google’s next update could also bring the Nexus Launcher and a customizable navigation bar, and Google’s Assistant.