Most wanted iPhone X Cover and Cases

Following the release of iPhone X by Apple Inc, a range of the accessories has been introduced into the market. Some of these classic accessories are the various types of iPhone X cases, which come with a variety of features. The following are some options you have if you want to keep your iPhone X covered.

Luxury and ultra-think iPhone X cases

As the name suggests, these cases are luxurious to look at. They come in different colors: red, black, purple, pink, and gold. Pick the color you like to not only keep your iPhone X protected but also visually appealing.

Luxury leather iPhone X cases

These too are luxurious with an added advantage. This new leather case is specifically designed for iPhone X, and it can offer extra protection to your device. It can also function as a stand and even as a card holder. The colors range from brown, black, blue, and red.

Ultra-thin iPhone X cases

A thick phone can be disgusting especially when it comes to handling. These ultra-thin cases have been designed with this concern in mind. The black, blue, red and white cases make the phone feel like it has no cover at all. The case is super thin and anti-watermark as well. It is smooth and comfortable to the users’ for grip. It also has an anti-fingerprint feature that adds to the advantage. The screen is well protected by the case, and it is also known to be anti-fade as it has an anti-fade feel layer. The camera is heightened to a 0.3mm in order to prevent possible wear and scratches.