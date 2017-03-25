5 Ways Internet of Things Transforms Your Home

In case you are still in doubt, you are living in what is called the “golden age of technology.” For the past few years, the world has come from working with bulky corded phones to pocket-sized computers, and they are capable of carrying out dozens of communication functions simultaneously. If the smartphone was the biggest tech development of the 2000s, then the next big thing of the 2010s and 2020s is smart homes.

Automating your home means having your systems, appliances or devices connected to a single home network that works interdependently and is remote controllable. When home technology works as a unit from one network, it is loosely referred to as a “connected home.” For instance, your home’s TVs, locks, lights and security cameras can be connected to a single system that is a smartphone or other devices controlled within the home or outside.

Smart home automation is not an opportunity for you to show off or keep up with the latest tech. It is a venture that can offer you some indisputably amazing advantages. Here are a few examples.

Control Home Devices Using a Single Device

The convenience factor of using technology in your home is enormous since you can control it using one interface, which is huge leap forward for home management and technology. Theoretically, all you have to learn is how the app on your tablet or smartphone controls the devices, and you can tap into tens of functions around your home. This helps cut down the learning curve for new home technology owners, making it possible to tap into the true functionality of a home.

Flexibility

Smart home networks are capable of accommodating new appliances, devices and other technology in an easy and effortless manner. It does not matter how state-of-the-art your appliance may seem to be, there are more impressive, newer models being developed. Integrating new appliances seamlessly to the home network is something any homeowner can do, allowing you to continuously update your lifestyle technology.

Increased Home Security

Incorporating surveillance and security features in the smart home network increases your home security exponentially. Programmers are continuously developing security applications through unit testing tools that are the backbone of systems that connect automated door locks, surveillance cameras and motion detectors in your home so you can activate them from a mobile device as you go to bed. There are also options to receive regular security alerts on various devices, depending on your personal settings, whether you are home or any other place in the world.

Increased Energy Efficiency

Depending on how you utilize smart home technology, it is possible to make your living space more energy efficient. A programmable smart thermostat, for example, offers you precise control over your home’s heating and cooling once it learns your schedule and temperature preference, and suggests the most energy efficient settings. Motorized shades and automatic lights can have an evening mode for when the sun sets or your lights can turn on and off whenever you enter or leave a room, and you never have to worry about wasting energy.

Improved Functionality



Smart home tech helps your appliances function better; for example, a smart TV can have better channels and apps, while the smart oven can help you cook chicken to perfection. Your home theater will make management of your music and movie collection easier. The end result is connected appliances and systems with improved effectiveness, making your home life that much easier and enjoyable.

The amount of consumer interest in smart home technology means tech companies and innovators are in a race to outdo each other. This is exciting stuff, and it is worth seeing for yourself what home automation can do for you.