Future iPhones may help to capture thieves, but how can it be possible?

Yes, it is possible because a new patent has granted to Apple with which future iPhones will help in catching thieves through TouchID. The description of the patent is known as “Biometric Capture for Unauthorized User Identification.”

The scenarios for the using the patent in its application has been described by the company, which was filed on 13 March 2013, including a similar application filed on 29 June 2012.

When an unauthorised user interacts with the phone, the phone will capably start capturing and storing the fingerprints, pictures, videos and even audio, this is what mentioned in detail on the workings of the patent. All this data can be presented by the device as part of the forensic data that will help law enforcement to capture the exact criminal person.

However, this just seems to be a concept. Apple-like companies carry to patent every idea to remain on top of the patent game. Moreover, every company tries its level best to pre-emptively patent everything, which is almost becoming an increasing menace to the digital world. But it can be affordable for a company like Apple though patenting in such a fashion is not cheap.

Furthermore, it provides a helpful and legitimate way to the phone owners to track and bring the person responsible to justice. Though it’s a nice concept, but its implementation is still doubtful.

In fact, this would be another matter if the number of privacy issues can be brought up by such a system. You might be thinking, what if my kid is playing with the phone?