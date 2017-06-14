Facebook Live Videos – What’s Next?

Ever since Facebook first debuted live streaming on their platform it quickly became apparent that it was going to be big. Although live video streams aren’t anything new, the natural manner in which they integrate into Facebook’s News Feed has been a resounding success.

In almost every metric, Facebook Live has exceeded expectations. Live videos not only reel in more viewers, but they also keep viewers engaged for longer too. Because of how well it is doing, Facebook seems keen to expand the feature, and has now rolled out Facebook Live on desktops and laptops, and even included a live broadcast map on its platform.

Needless to say the amount of content that is being streamed live on Facebook is steadily increasing on a daily basis. But as far as the platform itself goes, the big question on everyone’s minds is: What’s next?

While Facebook hasn’t really revealed its full plans for live videos, one feature that is slowly emerging is its live video game streams. Recently the popular game developer Blizzard introduced live video streaming for its games – including World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and its most recent big hit, Overwatch. Since then, apps have surfaced that allow players to stream games from mobile devices as well.

Seeing the success that Twitch has had as a video game streaming platform, it makes sense that Facebook Live could conceivably get in on it too. While it isn’t likely to overtake Twitch in the short term, in the long term it may very well give it a run for its money due to the fact that Facebook already has such a huge base of users.

Aside from live video game streams however, there are other areas that Facebook Live may choose to expand into. As 360 degree video becomes more popular alongside VR and other emerging video technologies, it makes sense that some (or all) of them may fit into its plans for the future of its live streaming platform.

For now you can definitely enjoy the wealth of content that is already available on Facebook Live. However if you want to save any of these live video streams you will need to use Movavi Screen Capture to do so.



All it takes is a few clicks to set up Movavi Screen Capture as a streaming video recorder. To begin with you will have to define the capture area so that it encompasses the video, and you can do so by either drawing it using the mouse cursor, selecting a window, or using one of the preset sizes. After that you just need to check that it is set to record the system audio, and you can start recording whenever you are ready to play the video.

If you want Movavi Screen Capture will even allow you to adjust the frame rate, sound levels, and set it up to capture keyboard and mouse actions. In this case that isn’t required, but it may come in handy if you intend to record other types of videos from your screen.

In short Movavi Screen Capture is a handy tool to keep around. As more and more live video stream content emerges, odds are you’ll find that you want to save and watch at least some of them later on.