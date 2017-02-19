Release of new iPhone could drop the iPhone 6 Price

As the newest iPhone is set to be released in September, iPhone 6 prices will be directly affected, making them become more affordable for customers to buy. It is rumored that the latest iPhone 7S and iPhone 8 will be announced in around September. Going by the previous announcements made by Apple CEO’s Tim Cook about their iPhone release announcements, it is safe to assume the product will be announced in September, with a release date somewhere around the next month, in December.

This all will have a direct affect on the retail price of the iPhone 6. iPhone 6 prices will likely drop by around a $100 in a week or 2 after the release of the latest version of the iPhone comes out. Buyers can be assured that the iPhone 6 and all previous iPhones price tag will decrease the second the newer editions hit the stores. This is due to the fact that the retail value of the product goes down when a better version is released.

Apple have successfully sold more than a billion individual iPhone devices ever since the first version came out on the 29th of June in 2007 under Steve Jobs supervision. The drop in iPhone 6 prices would help increase the number of individual product sales due to the fact that it will become more affordable for people with a lower budget to buy. The numbers of individual iPhones will sky rocket because old users will also want to upgrade their old iPhones to the latest versions, whether it be iPhone 6, iPhone 7, or iPhone 8.