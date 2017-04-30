Apple Fans Want A 2017 Version Of The MacBook Air

Apple’s deluge of new gadgets never fails to spike tech junkies’ excitement, from the flagship iPhone and iPad devices to the potential revival of the MacBook Air. The latter’s 11-inch model was retired in 2016, and yet fans continue to wonder if a newer version is in the works.

Is The MacBook Air Returning Anytime Soon?

It was the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar debuted that in last year’s event. Rumors of the upgraded model of the 13-inch MacBook Air have become widespread since retail markets slashed $200 off its price. The sudden, significant drop from $999 to $799 was almost a clear sign that a fresh Apple product is upcoming.

The MacBook Air is still undeniably a great buy, in terms of battery life, legacy ports, cost, and the considerable number of sophisticated Apple enthusiasts craving for more.

Their hopes have been previously let down, not once but a couple of times. Recently in March, many had high hopes of seeing new products, including the MacBook Air 2017 release, upon the website’s relaunch only to realize it’s not part of the lineup.

While the 2016 release arrived with very few updates, the new version is much anticipated to meet expectations. In the meantime, a couple of hundred dollars that can go to your savings by opting for a 13-inch MacBook Air? We sure can wait.