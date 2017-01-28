Waqar Zaka attacked by a group of men in Karachi

Karachi: Waqar Zaka, a Pakistani television host and assistant vice president of ARY Musik has been attacked by a group of unknown men. The group which attacked Waqar Zaka appeared to have recorded a video of him being tortured. Although it’s still unclear what caused those men to attack Waqar Zaka. However, many on social media claimed that the attacker was drunk. Although there is no official confirmation yet.

Many people on social media appears to be happy on this attack, as it is said to be that he had passed on comments on a girl. Although it’s not confirmed. Here is a video shared by Bassam Ali khan (@m3Dani) regarding the recent attack:

Kindly Jahil Awam Watch the Other side, this is the reason why #Waqarzaka beaten commenting any ones Girl !! pic.twitter.com/yxdKBdC9eE — Bassam Ali khan (@m3Dani) January 28, 2017

According to other news agency’s, it’s confirmed that the person in the video was Waqar Zaka. However, this is news is still to develop further. While many fans are still confused what’s the reason behind the attack. We will update this news article as soon as we receive more information about Waqar Zaka.